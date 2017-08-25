The name changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 29 August 2017.



ISIN: DK0015762249 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BIL Danmark Danske Small Cap aktier ----------------------------------------------------------------- New name: BIL Danmark Danske Small Cap aktier KL A ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BDIDSC ----------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: BDIDSCAKLA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 30772 -----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



