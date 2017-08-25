Solar Philippines officially opened the country's first PV module plant with an inauguration ceremony attended by President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this week. It claims the facility in Santo Tomas, Batangas province, will produce 800 MW of solar panels in 2018."Solar is becoming cheaper now," Duterte said at the inauguration of the factory. "It is high time that we begin to establish local solar power."Manila-based Solar Philippines started making PV modules at the plant in March, with an initial annual production run of 200 MW. It expects the factory ...

