

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation remained stable in July, the statistical office INE said Friday.



Producer prices advanced 3.2 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as seen in June.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation slowed to 2 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous month.



Among components, energy prices logged the biggest annual increase of 6.5 percent. Prices of consumer goods and intermediate goods climbed 2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. At the same time, capital goods prices rose marginally by 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained flat again in July.



