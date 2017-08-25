IQPC & Legal IQ Release an Exclusive Insight into the Challenges of IP Leaders

LONDON, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Are you an Intellectual Property (IP) Leader? What keeps you awake at night? What are your priorities for your IP strategy?

In partnership with IP World Summit 2017, Legal IQ surveyed over 200 senior-level intellectual property leaders to discover what challenges they are facing when approaching their IP strategy and which services and solutions they are prioritising for the future.

Of the 200+ IP leaders surveyed, 73% said their annual IP budget was over €500,000 and 61% said that they envision needing external counsel in China in the foreseeable future. This report is the ultimate guide to the most pressing and sought-after investment priorities in the world of IP with individuals from leading companies such as AkzoNobel, Diageo, Ericsson, Panasonic, EPO, Thomson Reuters to name a few.

In the face of rapid change, the role of the IP leader has never been so important; it is down to IP leaders to drive your businesses to success. The IP Leaders' Challenges Report covers the issues that IP professionals are facing and exposes the areas they plan on investing in in the near future.

What is so critical for success is the presence of a good strategy for intellectual property and how it can be employed to truly benefit an organisation. The IP Leaders' Challenges Report deep dives into IP practitioners pain points from the organisation's issues right, to adapting to the ever changing laws and frameworks and the fast evolving area of IP tools and analytics.

About IP World Summit 2017: The #1 event for IP Leaders is taking place, 25-27 September 2017 in Amsterdam. The event brings together IP experts from leading organisations to engage in thought-provoking and practical sessions covering a range of approaches to IP protection and monetisation, including patents, trade secrets, designs, copyright, licensing and trademarks.

