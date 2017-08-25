Singapore's Sunseap Group has agreed to sell PV-generated electricity to ST Kinetics over a 25-year period across five locations in the Southeast Asian city-state.Sunseap expects to finish building a 5 MW rooftop solar array for ST Kinetics - a unit of ST Engineering that produces land systems and specialty vehicles - by October, according to an online statement. The two companies did not reveal the terms of the deal. Although small in global terms, the 5 MW deal is significant in the context of Singapore's tiny but rapidly growing PV market. Total installed solar capacity in the city-state hit roughly 126 MW at the end of 2016, from just 60 MW in December 2015, according to the International ...

