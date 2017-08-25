

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index climbed in June from a year ago, data from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



The production index that combines output of both industry and construction, climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in June.



Industrial output logged an annual growth of 4 percent and construction output by 6.1 percent in June.



On a monthly basis, the production index fell 0.1 percent in June as construction contracted 1.4 percent. Industrial output gained only 0.2 percent.



