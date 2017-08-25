

ProVen VCT plc



Appointment of Non-Executive Director



25 August 2017



ProVen VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the appointment of Mr Neal Ransome as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1 October 2017.



Other information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority is as follows:



Details of all directorships or Partnerships held in any other publicly quoted company at any time in the previous five years: Octopus AIM VCT plc Parity Group plc (resigned 6 October 2016)



There are no other disclosures to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13.



