

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $29.12 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $23.36 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $1.22 billion. This was up from $1.20 billion last year.



Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $29.12 Mln. vs. $23.36 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.25



