

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated in July, Statistics Sweden said Friday.



Producer price inflation rose to 5.7 percent in July from 4.8 percent in June.



Prices increased 6.5 percent in the export market and 7.1 percent in the import market. Prices for domestic supply increased by 5.9 percent compared with July last year.



Month-on-month, producer prices climbed 0.6 percent in July, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in June.



Export and import prices grew 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



