Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: E6E 
PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

PR Newswire
London, August 25

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI: 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

The Directors of BlackRock Emerging Europe plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Emerging Europe plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 31 July 2017, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 26 September 2017.

Enquiries:

Mrs B Powley
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 5610

Date: 25 August 2017


