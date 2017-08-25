sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 25.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,025 Euro		-0,004
-13,79 %
WKN: A0MUUB ISIN: GB00B1YMRB82 Ticker-Symbol: AC4 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONITISE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONITISE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MONITISE PLC
MONITISE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MONITISE PLC0,025-13,79 %