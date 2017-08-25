eBay Caters for a Nation of Bargain Hunters with August Bank Holiday Deals

LONDON, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, eBay.co.uk has announced a Bank Holiday weekend full of deals with more than 8,500 deals available on site from 24th to 28th August including up to 60% off on major brands such as Dyson, Halfords and Curry's PC World.

The hero promotions coincide with a new survey by the online marketplace which examined how people in the UK shop and found nearly one in three are driven by getting a great a deal with nearly 20% also considering themselves to be impulse shoppers[1].

Deals include:

Up to 25% off KitchenAid with kitchenaid_outlet

Save £50 when you spend £200+ at dyson_outet

Save up to £150 on top tech with currys_pcworld

Save up to 20% of Halfords with halfords_1

Up to 25% off Boohoo dresses, jumpsuits & playsuit at Boohoo_outlet

eBay in Numbers*

eBay has 169 million active buyers worldwide

87% of GMV on eBay is fixed price

1.1 billion listings are available at any given time

80% of merchandise sold on eBay is new

eBay apps have been downloaded 359 million times across the globe

All eBay deals include free shipping

*Based on Q1 2017 data

1. Data taken from Ginger Research. Total sample size was 1,500 UK adults. Fieldwork was undertaken in August 2017. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).