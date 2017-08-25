

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for MAVENCLAD 10mg (Cladribine Tablets) for the treatment of highly active relapsing multiple sclerosis or RMS in the 28 countries of the European Union in addition to Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.



MAVENCLAD is the first oral short-course treatment to provide efficacy across key measures of disease activity in patients with highly active RMS, including disability progression, annualized relapse rate and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) activity.



MAVENCLAD is expected to become commercially available to patients in Europe by prescription within the coming months, with initial launches in Germany and UK expected as early as September 2017.



In addition, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany plans additional filings for regulatory approval in other countries, including the United States.



