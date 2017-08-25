PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Circ re Update to the Prospectus of the Company

25 August 2017

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc (the "Company")

Update to the Prospectus of the Company

Dear Shareholder,

We wish to advise you about some updates to the Prospectus of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland plc (further referred to as "the Company").

All changes will be effective as of 12 September 2017 for all Funds, except for item D which will be effective from 5September 2017 and only for certain Funds (the "Effective Date").

A. Change of disclosures and format in relation to the share classes available for each Fund

In an effort to provide Shareholders with better access to share class features, the Company may launch additional share classes. Moreover, the Company will adopt a more streamlined approach to informing Shareholders of the share classes available.

It is believed that this approach will provide a more efficient way of managing the range of share classes available and result in an improved time to market for new launches.

This approach will consist of

removing the current individual listing of share classes from Schedule IV to the Prospectus

and replacing that listing with a general table containing the potential combination of share class types available (i.e. the type of share classes that may be available in the future) and the relevant fees. As a result, from the Effective Date, the Manager may decide to create different share classes within each fund without updating the Prospectus accordingly. The different share classes will have specific features, such as:

a different currency

and/or a dividend policy (annual distribution, monthly distribution, accumulation, etc). The share classes may also be hedged or unhedged.

Section 5.1.2. (Share Classes) of the Prospectus will demonstrate the possible combination of share class features (i.e. the type of share classes) that may be available in the future, as follows:

Dividend Policy Distribution Frequency Available

currencies Hedging Policy Accumulation N/A EUR

USD

GBP

CHF Unhedged Distribution Annually

Semi-Annually

Quarterly

Monthly Hedged

The list of launched share classes in each of the Funds will instead be made available on the website of the Manager http://invescomanagementcompanyireland.invesco.com.

B. Change of definition of Dealing Day

In order to streamline the operations of the Funds, it is proposed to align the definition of Dealing Day to the opening of the markets in which the Funds invest.

The definition of Dealing Day will be updated to the following:

"a day on which any stock exchange on which a Fund is traded or listed is open for business or any day on which any of the markets on which more than 75% of a Fund's Investments are listed or traded are open for business; unless otherwise determined by the Directors and notified in advance to Shareholders provided always that there shall be at least one Dealing Day per fortnight. A list of Dealing Days for each Fund will be available from the Manager."

C. Clarification on the payment of redemption proceeds

Further to the implementation of the new share class disclosures and the flexibility to launch share classes in different currencies as highlighted under item 1 above, it is proposed to clarify in Section 8 of the Prospectus that in-kind and cash redemption will be settled in the base currency of the relevant Share Class.

D. Change of the settlement date

The Directors intend, with effect from 5 September 2017, to change the settlement date for in-kind subscriptions and in-kind redemptions for the Funds: