

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major opponents in the European session on Friday.



The greenback fell to 0.9629 against the franc, 1.2832 against the pound, 109.54 against the yen and 1.1807 against the euro, from its early highs of 0.9663 and 1.2794 and 2-day highs of 109.78 and 1.1773, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.7229 against the kiwi, off its previous high of 0.7197.



The greenback dropped to a 3-day low of 0.7920 against the aussie, compared to Thursday's closing value of 0.7898.



The greenback is likely to challenge support around 108.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc, 1.19 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 0.80 against the aussie and 0.73 against the kiwi.



