Pro-Trader Daily: Dividend Coverage: This Tech Company has a Dividend Yield of 4.36%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on August 28, 2017

Dividend Declared

On July 13, 2017, Qualcomm announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per common share, payable on September 20, 2017, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2017.

Qualcomm's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.36%, which is almost three times of the average dividend yield of 1.42% for the Technology sector. The Company has raised its dividend for six consecutive years.

Dividend Insights

Qualcomm's has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3%, which means that the Company distributes approximately $0.62 for every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much money a Company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Qualcomm is forecasted to report earnings of $3.38 for the next year which is comfortably ahead of its annualized dividend of $2.28.

Qualcomm's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $37.8 billion at the end of Q3 FY17 compared to $31.0 billion a year ago and $28.9 billion at the end of Q2 FY17. In May 2017, the Company issued an aggregate principal amount of $11.0 billion of unsecured floating and fixed-rate notes, which are intended to be used to finance in part its proposed acquisition of NXP and other related transactions and for general corporate purposes. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain its dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Qualcomm

On August 15, 2017, Qualcomm, through its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., announced an expansion to the Qualcomm Spectra™ Module Program, capable of improved biometric authentication and high-resolution depth sensing, designed to meet growing demands of photo and video for a broad range of mobile devices and head mounted displays (HMD). This module program is built on the cutting-edge technology behind the Qualcomm Spectra embedded image signal processors (ISP) family. Engineered by Qualcomm Technologies from the ground up, Qualcomm Spectra paves the way for future image quality and computer vision innovations in upcoming Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Mobile Platforms.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. The Company pioneered 3G and 4G - and now its leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Qualcomm includes its licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of the Company's patent portfolio.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, QUALCOMM's stock closed the trading session at $52.49, slightly up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $52.23. A total volume of 6.20 million shares were exchanged during the session. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 20.10 and have a dividend yield of 4.34%. The stock currently has a market cap of $78.00 billion.

