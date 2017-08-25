Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Marriott International Topped Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Research Desk Line-up: China Lodging Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Marriott generated total revenues of $5.80 billion in the second quarter of FY17 compared to $3.90 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year; registering a growth of 49% y-o-y.

The operating income of the Company was $620 million in Q2 FY17 versus $389 million in Q2 FY16; an increase of 59% y-o-y.

Marriott reported income before taxes of $592 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $344 million in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year; an increase of 72% y-o-y. The Company also reported net income of $414 million in Q2 FY17 versus $247 million in Q2 FY16; a growth of 68% y-o-y.

Marriott reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the second quarter of the current fiscal year compared to $0.96 in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year; a growth of 13% y-o-y.

The Company beat Wall Street's estimates for diluted EPS of $1.02 and total revenue estimates of $5.12 billion for the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Business Metrics

The Company-operated international properties reported a revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $134.95, worldwide, in Q2 FY 17 which was 3.2% more compared to Q2 FY16. The Occupancy rate in this segment of properties, worldwide, was 75.2% for Q2 FY17 which is 1.6% more than in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. The average daily rate was $179.37 which marked a 1.1% increase over the comparable quarter of the last fiscal year.

On the other hand, the RevPAR in the Systemwide International Properties of Marriott was $120.69 for Q2 FY17; an increase of 2.2% y-o-y. The occupancy rate was 75.7% in Q2 FY17; an increase of 0.7% y-o-y. The average daily rate was $159.33 in Q2 FY17; a 1.2% increase y-o-y.

The Company added approximately 16,000 rooms during the reported quarter, including nearly 2,300 rooms converted from competitor brands, and more than 5,900 rooms in international markets.

Cash Matters

The net cash generated by the Company from investing activities was $233 million in Q2 FY17 compared to an expenditure of $72 million in Q2 FY16. The net cash flows generated by Marriott from its operating activities was $1.30 billion in Q2 FY17 versus $862 million in Q2 FY16.

Marriott expended $1.90 billion in financing activities for the second quarter of the current fiscal year compared to $207 million in Q2 FY16.

The cash and cash equivalents available with the Company was $498 million at the end of Q2 FY17 compared to $679 million at the end of the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

At the end of the second quarter of the current fiscal year, Marriott declared a total debt of $8.31 billion and total cash balances of $498 million compared to $8.51 billion in debt and $858 million of cash at the end of 2016. The Company repurchased 7.3 million shares of the Company's common stock for $725 million during the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Outlook

According to Marriott's outlook for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, the comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis for the combined company will be roughly flat in North America, and will increase by 3% to 5% outside North America and by 1% to 2% worldwide.

The Company expects total fee revenue to be between $810 million and $825 million for Q3 FY17, and owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, to be approximately $75 million.

Marriott expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to total between $770 million and $790 million for Q3 FY17.

For the fourth quarter of FY17, the Company also expects the system-wide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis for the combined company to increase 1% to 3% in North America; 2% to 4% outside North America; and 1% to 3% worldwide. For Q4 FY17, Marriott also anticipates total fee revenue to be about $804 million to $849 million and owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, to be around $97 million.

Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis for the combined company to increase by 1% to 2% in North America; 3% to 5% outside North America; and 1% to 3% worldwide for the full year of 2017.

Marriott also anticipates full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be around $3.13 billion to $3.20 billion.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, August 24, 2017, Marriott's stock was marginally down 0.48%, ending the trading session at $99.95. A total volume of 1.36 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 14.78% in the past six months and 37.90% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 20.89% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 34.54 and has a dividend yield of 1.32%. The stock currently has a market cap of $37.15 billion.

