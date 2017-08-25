It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 29 August 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments Currency Maturity date nom per year interest DK0004606 2,0RDSDROA50 2.00% 4 DKK 1 563 October 2050 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=643057