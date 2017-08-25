

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moderately higher in the mid-market trading on Friday ahead of speeches of key central bankers at their annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



The Economic Policy Symposium meeting, hosted by the Kansas Federal Reserve, started late Thursday and will run through Saturday. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are both scheduled to speak at the conference later in the day.



The markets will be watching the speeches for hints on the future monetary policy. Yellen's topic of the speech is financial stability. Reuters reported citing ECB sources that Draghi would focus on the theme of the symposium, 'Fostering a dynamic global economy.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index traded 0.3 percent higher at 375.71, after closing 0.2 percent higher on Thursday.



France's CAC 40 index traded up 12.91 points or 0.25 percent to 5,126.03.



The benchmark DAX in Germany moved up 41.55 points or 0.34 percent to 12,222.38.



The FTSE 100, U.K.'s benchmark for blue-chip stocks, traded up 27.60 points or 0.37 percent to 7,434.66.



On Thursday's close, CAC 40 was down 0.04 percent, while DAX inched up 0.1 percent and FTSE 100 Index rose 0.3 percent.



In stock-specific action, shares of Provident Financial Plc gained around 20 percent after the company said it re-appointed Chris Gillespie as managing director of its troubled consumer credit unit.



Shares of Royal Ahold Delhaize NV were down 5 percent and Tesco PLC dropped 1.5 percent after Amazon.com Inc. said it will cut prices at Whole Foods Market Inc. after the acquisition. The decision could escalate price war among grocery stores.



Aviva Plc's shares edged up 0.5 percent. The British life and health insurer said it is selling its 50 percent stake in its Italian joint venture to its partner Banco BPM SpA.



