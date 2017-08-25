Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Southwest Gas' Revenue Grew 3%; EPS Doubled

Research Desk Line-up: ONEOK Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, Southwest Gas' revenues increased 3% to $560.47 million compared to $547.75 million in Q2 2016, primarily due to an increase in pipe replacement work with existing customers. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' expectations of $589 million.

During Q2 2017, Southwest Gas' construction expenses increased 3% to $272.01 million due to additional pipe replacement work and higher labor costs related to the temporary work stoppage. The Company's gains on sale of equipment were approximately $1.1 million and $1.4 million for Q2 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Southwest Gas announced consolidated net income of $17.86 million, or $0.38 per basic share, for Q2 2017 compared with consolidated earnings of $8.94 million, or $0.19 per basic share, for Q2 2016. The Company's earnings outperformed Wall Street's expectations of $0.28 per share.

Southwest Gas' Segment Results

During Q2 2017, the natural gas segment recorded revenue of $260.16 million compared with revenue of $255.65 million in Q2 2016. The segment posted net income of $9.52 million compared to net income of $2.34 million in Q2 2016.

For Q2 2017, the construction segment's revenue increased 3% to $277.38 million compared to revenue of $266.34 million in Q2 201, primarily due to an increase in pipe replacement work with existing customers, partially offset by a decrease in revenues associated with a temporary work stoppage by a significant customer which began in Q1 2017 and continued through part of Q2 2017. The suspension of work resulted in a $15.8 million reduction in revenue on a y-o-y basis, and a $100,000 pre-tax loss in the second quarter of 2017.

The construction services segment had net income of $8.7 million in the current quarter compared to net income of $6.6 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Cash Matters

Southwest Gas' cash flows provided by consolidated operating activities decreased $219 million to $198.19 million on a y-o-y basis in H1 2017. The decline in operating cash flows was primarily attributable to the change in deferred purchased gas costs, lower depreciation, and temporary changes in other working capital components.

Outlook

For FY17, Southwest Gas' Natural Gas segment's operating margin is anticipated to benefit from new rates associated with the Arizona general rate case, customer growth, infrastructure tracker mechanisms, expansion projects, and California attrition. Combined, these items are expected to produce approximately 2% in incremental margin. The segment's operating income is expected to increase by 11% to 13% compared to the prior year. Net interest deductions for 2017 are expected to increase about $2 million on a y-o-y basis due to higher short-term interest rates and interest on PGA balances. Natural gas division's capital expenditures in 2017 are estimated to be approximately $570 million, in support of customer growth, system improvements, and accelerated pipe replacement programs.

During FY17, the Construction Services segment's revenues are anticipated to be 2% to 5% greater than 2016 levels. The segment's operating income is expected to be approximately 5% of revenues. Based on the current interest rate environment, net interest deductions for 2017 are expected to be approximately $7 million.

Stock Performance

Southwest Gas' share price finished yesterday's trading session at $80.09, slightly advancing 0.81%. A total volume of 146.27 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price rallied 0.72% in the last three months and 11.80% in the previous twelve months. Additionally, the stock gained 4.53% since the start of the year. Shares of the Company have a PE ratio of 24.76 and have a dividend yield of 2.47%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.83 billion.

