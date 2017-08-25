Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Seaspan Releases Latest Details on Vessels Delivery and Chartering Contracts

Research Desk Line-up: Golden Ocean Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / The containership chartering Company announced on August 23, 2017, that it had taken the delivery of a new containership named MSC Shuba B. MSC Shuba B is an 11000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) containership and has been chartered to Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) for seventeen years on a fixed-rate bareboat charter agreement. MSC would be mandated to buy the vessel from Seaspan at the end to the charter period. The financial details of the cost of the ships and the terms on chartering contracts were not disclosed by the Company.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) announced on August 17, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on SSW; also brushing on GOGL. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

The MSC Shuba B is first of the five ships 11000 TEU SAVER design containership, that Seaspan has ordered to be constructed at HHIC-PHIL Inc. Seaspan has chartered all the five 11000 TEU containerships to MSC. MSC has signed bareboat charter agreements with Seaspan for these five containerships.

Details of Chartering contracts for Two 10000 TEU newbuilding containerships

Seaspan has entered into fixed-rate time charter contracts for two 10000 TEU newbuilding containerships with a leading liner. The two 10000 TEU newbuilding containerships are currently being constructed at Yangzijiang's shipyards. Both the vessels are expected to be delivered in 2018. Once they are delivered both ships will be operating under a three-year fixed-rate time charter, will the option of extending the charter for an additional three years' time. Seaspan is in advanced talks with a leading Asian financial institution to finance the cost of these two vessels.

Details of Sale of vessels

Seaspan has revealed that it has lined up four 4250 TEU class vessels - the Seaspan Alps, Seaspan Grouse, Seaspan Kenya, and Seaspan Mourne for sale. Seaspan has signed the sale agreements for these vessels and would receive approximately $37 million from the sale. Seaspan has bought these vessels in Q4 2016 and would be making a profit of approximately $14 million from the sale after taking into consideration the costs related to closing and vessel improvements. The sale of individual vessel sales is expected to close in Q3 2017 and Q4 2017.

About Seaspan

Hong Kong based Seaspan is the world's largest independent charter owner and manager of container ships. It offers large, modern containerships on long-term leases as well as ship management services to many of the world's major shipping lines. Its fleet of 114 containerships consists of a wide range of sizes from 2,500 TEU ships to 14,000 TEU vessels. These represent a total capacity of over 915,000 TEU including newbuilding containerships awaiting delivery. Its fleet of ships is divided into 3 divisions - operating, new build, and managed.

Operating Fleet division manages ships that are wholly owned and operated by Seaspan.

The newbuild fleet division manages the ships that are under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2017 and 2018.

The managed fleet division consists of containerships that are owned by other shipping Companies and are managed and staffed by Seaspan employees.

The Company has a workforce of over 4,000 people.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $7.50, slightly falling 0.53% from its previous closing price of $7.54. A total volume of 3.95 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.49 million shares. Seaspan's stock price advanced 14.16% in the last one month and 33.21% in the past three months. The stock has a dividend yield of 6.67%. The stock currently has a market cap of $865.13 million.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily