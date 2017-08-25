Package Boilers Market Worth 11.06 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Package Boilers Marketby Type (Fire-Tube, Water-Tube, Electric), Fuel (Oil, Gas, Biomass), Design (D-Type, A-Type, O-Type), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 8.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.06 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2017 to 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse75 Market Data Tables and45 Figures spread through157Pages and in-depth TOC on"Package Boilers Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/package-boiler-market-80455161.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on type, the fire-tube package boilers segment is anticipated to lead the package boilers market during the forecast period

The package boilers market on the basis of type has been segmented into fire-tube package boilers, water-tube package boilers, electric boilers, and others. The fire-tube package boilers segment accounted for the largest share of the package boilers market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to the growing use of fire-tube package boilers in various process industries and marine applications, as these boilers are easy to handle and can conveniently be transported from one place to another.

Based on end-use industry, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to lead the package boilers market during the forecast period

The food & beverage end-use industry segment is anticipated to lead the package boilers market from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increasing expenditure in the food & beverage processing industry, as a result of the rise in disposable income in emerging economies, increased government support for processed food, and shift towards automation and modernization processes.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=80455161

The package boilers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Package Boilers Market in the Asia Pacific region has been studied for China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and rest of Asia Pacific. Rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments in Asia Pacific offer lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers of package boilers in this region. Existing market players in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to carry out capacity expansions in the coming years, due to the increased demand for package boilers from various end-use industries, such as chemicals, food & beverage, and refining.

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (US), Thermax Limited (India), Hurst Boiler & Welding Co., Inc. (US) Johnston Boiler Company (US), Calderas Powermaster (Mexico), IHI Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (Japan), Amec Foster Wheeler Plc. (UK), Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (US), Forbes Marshall Private Limited (India), Parker Boiler Company (US), Miura Boilers (US), Superior Boiler Works, Inc. (Malaysia), John Thompson (UK), York-Shipley Global (US), Rentech Boiler Systems Inc. (US), Williams & Davis Boilers (US), Mackenzie Industries (Malaysia), Vapor Power International, LLC (US), and Kawasaki Thermal Engineering (Japan) are key players operating in the package boilers market.

Inquiry before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=80455161

Browse Related Reports

Industrial Boilers Market by End-use Industry (Food, Chemical, Refineries, Primary Metal), Type (Water Tube, Fire Tube), Boiler Horsepower (10BHP-150BHP, 151BHP-300BHP, and 301BHP-600BHP), Fuel Type (Coal, Gas), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/industrial-boiler-market-130210505.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets