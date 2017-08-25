Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - BioDelivery Sciences CEO Dr. Mark A. Sirgo to Retire at Year-End; Will Continue as Vice Chairman

Research Desk Line-up: Abeona Therapeutics Post Earnings Coverage

Appropriate Time to Retire from Day-to-Day Role

Dr. Mark A. Sirgo stated that after 13 years of leading BDSI from a start-up through three drug approvals and the creation of a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, highlighted by the recent reacquisition and early commercial success of BELBUCA®, the business is very well positioned for long-term growth. He believes that with the support of the outstanding team the Company has built and the overall strength of the business, it is the most opportune time to retire from his day-to-day role.

Dr. Mark's Role as Vice Chairman

Dr. Mark will continue to offer his guidance to ensure a smooth and thoughtful management transition while also providing strategic insight for the growth of BDSI. He will work with BDSI's experienced management team to achieve the goals outlined, including achieving the revenue target and evaluating strategic opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

Board's Chairman Praised Dr. Mark A. Sirgo for his Contributions

Dr. Frank O'Donnell, Chairman of BDSI's Board of Directors, praised Dr. Mark for his innumerable contributions to BDSI. Frank acknowledged Dr. Mark's accomplishments during his tenure, that reflect his commitment to hard work, a continual focus on building a quality pharmaceutical company, and an unwavering dedication to creating shareholder value. Dr. Mark's leadership and vision for drug development, much of which has been built from the BEMA platform that was acquired when Dr. Mark joined BDSI, have been instrumental to BDSI's growth, including the three successful drug approvals and the launch of a full commercial organization.

Dr. Mark's Professional Achievements

Dr. Mark A. Sirgo joined BDSI in August 2004 as Senior Vice President of Commercialization and Corporate Development, and has been the President of the Company since January 2005. He has been serving as CEO and Director since August 2005 and Vice Chairman since October 2016, and has also served as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dr. Mark was the Co-Founder of Arius Pharmaceuticals which was merged with BDSI in August of 2004. He successfully led the company through the clinical development, FDA's approvals, and launches of ONSOLIS®, BUNAVAIL®, and BELBUCA® buccal film, simultaneously transforming BDSI into a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company. More recently, he was instrumental in the reacquisition of BELBUCA® under favorable financial terms from Endo, hence strengthening the commercial future of BDSI.

Dr. Mark has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 16 years in clinical drug development, 7 years in marketing, sales, and business development, and 12 years in executive management positions. Prior to joining Arius Pharmaceuticals from 2003 to 2004, Dr. Mark spent 16 years in a variety of positions of increasing responsibility in both clinical development and marketing at Glaxo, Glaxo Wellcome, and GlaxoSmithKline, including Vice President of International OTC Development, and Vice President of New Product Marketing.

From 1996 to 1999, Dr. Mark served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. He also served on the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Compensation Committee of Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Dr. Mark was also added to the Board of Directors of Biomerica, Inc. He received his BS in Pharmacy from The Ohio State University and his Doctorate from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $3.20, climbing 1.59% from its previous closing price of $3.15. A total volume of 211.15 thousand shares have exchanged hands. BioDelivery Sciences's stock price soared 45.45% in the last three months, 70.67% in the past six months, and 27.49% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 82.86%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 290.91. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $174.85 million.

