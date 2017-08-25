Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Reshuffle in BHP Billiton's Board Amidst Pressure from Activist Investors

Research Desk Line-up: Uranium Resources Post Earnings Coverage

Commenting on the new members joining the Board, Jac Nasser said:

"The appointments are the outcome of our structured and robust approach to Board succession, and are based on a five-year planning outlook, consideration of the skills, experience and attributes required to effectively govern the business, and exhaustive global searches for suitable candidates. Terry has extensive operational, strategic and capital allocation experience, across a range of industries, gained through his role at Wesfarmers and prior roles. John has deep operational and technical oil and gas experience. He has successfully managed large and complex projects and operations, has an in-depth understanding of global markets through the cycle, and has private equity and strategic experience in the energy sector."

About the new entrants

Terry Bowen is currently the Finance Director with Perth, Western Australia based Wesfarmers Limited, an Australian conglomerate with interests in retail, chemicals, fertilizers, coal mining, and industrial and safety products. He was appointed to this position in May 2009 and has been with Wesfarmers since his joining in 1996. Terry had announced that he would be stepping down from his current position as Finance Director in May 2017 and will be with Wesfarmers only till end of calendar year 2017. During his long stint with Wesfarmers, he has been responsible for the disciplined allocation of capital among the 38 businesses operating in different industries. His tenure at Wesfarmers also saw him getting extensive experience in transforming and operating businesses by improving cash flows and improving cost efficiency. He brings with him over 25 years of strategic, operational, and financial experience in varied sectors

John Mogford is an Oil and Gas veteran and was with BP PLC for more than 33 years. His tenure with BP saw him handling various technical, operational and leadership roles. He gained in-depth experience of the oil and gas business and has worked in the areas of exploration, downstream, upstream, safety, and technology. John worked with First Reserve Corporation from 2009 to 2015 as their Managing Director and Operating Partner. He was with Nomura Investment Bank from 2010 to 2013 as their Senior Advisor to the Head of the Oil and Gas Practice. John's rich experience of 40 years is a combination of industry knowledge plus the private equity and strategic experience in the energy sector.

About directors stepping down from the Board

Jac Nasser apprised the Board that Malcolm Brinded and Grant King would not be standing for re-election as a Non-Executive Director at the 2017 Annual General Meetings of BHP.

Malcolm's association with BHP will be only till October 18, 2017, which will be last day as the member of BHP Board. His decision to step-down is due to the ongoing legal proceedings being conducted by Italian prosecutors. Malcolm was with Shell as Executive Director and the Italian prosecutors are scrutinizing the deal in 2011 when Shell got the rights to a Nigerian oil field. Malcolm has been a BHP Board member since 2014.

Commenting on the matter, Jac Nasser said:

"He has made an outstanding contribution to BHP during his tenure, and the Board looks forward to the time when Malcolm will be able to recommence his service on the Board of BHP."

Grant will retire from the BHP Board on August 31, 2017. Grant's decision is influenced by concerns expressed by some investors regarding certain oil investments. Grant had joined BHP Board in March 2017. Prior to joining, he was the managing director of energy retailer Origin Energy for over 16 years. An investment made by him in 2015 backfired and led to major losses at Origin.

Commenting on his exit, Jac Nasser stated:

"His experience managing through challenging industry dynamics and a complex regulatory environment, as well as his deep understanding of oil and gas, were beneficial in Board discussions, and will be missed."

Activist investors' hedge funds Elliott Management and Tribeca Investment Partners have been pressuring BHP to reconsider some of its oil investments in order to increase shareholder returns. As a result, a day before, on August 22, 2017, BHP had announced the sale of its US shale oil and gas business.

This is not the last change in BHP's Board. Jac Nasser is also set to retire on September 01, 2017. Ken MacKenzie was named his successor in June 2017 and would take over as Chairman from Jac Nasser on the same date.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Thursday, August 24, 2017, BHP Billiton's stock marginally fell 0.10%, ending the trading session at $41.71. A total volume of 2.97 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.55 million shares. The Company's stock price soared 15.19% in the last three months, 9.85% in the past six months, and 30.43% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 16.57% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 44.75 and has a dividend yield of 2.59%. The stock currently has a market cap of $110.99 billion.

