Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Albemarle's Revenue Jumped 10.2%; Adjusted EPS Gained 21.5%

Earnings Reviewed

Albemarle reported net sales of $737.3 million in Q2 2017, up from net sales of $669.3 million in Q2 2016, driven by the favorable impact of higher sales volumes and pricing impacts of the Company's Lithium and Advanced Materials segment. The Company's revenue numbers missed analysts' expectations of $740.6 million.

Albemarle's total adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $218.9 million in Q2 2017; an increase of 14.9% from adjusted EBITDA of $190.5 million in Q2 2016. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was attributed to the impact of higher sales volumes and favorable pricing impacts, partially offset by higher selling, general, and administrative costs (SG&A) and the divestiture of the minerals-based flame retardants and specialty chemicals business of $0.6 million.

For Q2 2017, Albemarle posted earnings of $103.3 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $314.8 million, or $2.78 per diluted share, in Q2 2016. The increase in reported quarterly earnings was primarily related to a loss from discontinued operations of $3.52 per diluted share in 2016, as well as the increase in results of its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment. The Company's adjusted net income from continuing operations was $126.5 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to $105.1 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the year ago corresponding period, and was also ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $1.11 per share.

Segment Results

During Q2 2017, Albemarle's Lithium and Advanced Materials segment reported net sales of $317.9 million; an increase of 36.2% from net sales of $233.4 million in Q2 2016. The increase in net sales was primarily due to favorable pricing impacts and increased sales volumes, partially offset by $1.8 million of unfavorable currency exchange impacts. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment surged 60.3% to 132.5 million from $82.7 million in the prior year's comparable quarter, primarily due to increased sales volumes and favorable pricing impacts.

For Q2 2017, Albemarle's Bromine Specialties segment generated net sales of $203.9 million, down 1.4% from net sales of $206.9 million in Q2 2016. The decline was attributed to lower pricing impacts and unfavorable currency exchange impacts. The adjusted EBITDA for Bromine Specialties was $62.1 million, reflecting a drop of 6.7% from the prior year's same quarter results of $66.6 million. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to lower volume and pricing impacts, unfavorable product mix, and higher SG&A.

Albemarle's Refining Solutions recorded net sales of $184.2 million, up 3.5% compared to net sales of $178.0 million in Q2 2016, driven by higher sales volumes, and partially offset by unfavorable pricing impacts due to customer and product mix, and $1.4 million of unfavorable currency exchange impacts. In the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA for Refining Solutions was $50.1 million, down 18.7% from the year ago corresponding period results of $61.6 million.

Cash Flow

Albemarle's cash outflow from operations was approximately $54.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017, down $307.3 million versus the same period in 2016 primarily due to changes in working capital, including the payment of approximately $255 million in taxes related to the sale of the Chemetall Surface Treatment business in 2017. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had $1.01 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared to $2.27 billion at December 31, 2016.

During H1 2017, Albemarle's cash on hand, cash provided by operations and net borrowings funded $751.2 million of debt repayments, primarily related to the senior notes; $97.8 million of capital expenditures for plant, machinery and equipment; dividends to shareholders of $69.8 million; and a $250.0 million accelerated share repurchase program. As a result of the program, the Company received and retired approximately 2.3 million shares of its common stock during the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $114.86, slightly down 0.46% from its previous closing price of $115.39. A total volume of 948.05 thousand shares have exchanged hands. Albemarle's stock price skyrocketed 2.02% in the last three months, 23.60% in the past six months, and 39.75% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 33.43%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 43.00 and has a dividend yield of 1.11%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $12.63 billion.

