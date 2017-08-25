

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is keenly looks ahead to the speeches of Fed Chief Janet Yellen, and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Jackson Hole Wyoming on Friday Morning. The Durable Goods Orders is the other highlight of the day. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are on an uptrend.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 37 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 17 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday. The Dow slipped 28.69 points or 0.1 percent to 21,783.40, the Nasdaq edged down 7.08 points or 0.1 percent to 6,271.33 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.07 points or 0.2 percent to 2,438.97.



On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will speak at Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Symposium on Financial Stability in Jackson Hole at 10.00 am ET.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count was 1160 in the previous period, while U.S. rig counts were 946.



The commerce Department's Durable Goods Orders for July is expected at 8.30 am ET. The new orders consensus is for a decline of 5.8 percent, compared to growth of 6.5 percent.



In the corporate sector, Big Lots Inc. now estimates fiscal 2017 income to be in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share, compared to prior guidance of $4.05 to $4.20 per share. For the third quarter the company estimates income will be in the range of $0.01 to $0.05 per share. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the company estimates income will be in the range of $2.30 to $2.38 per share. For the second quarter, Big Lots reported income of $29.1 million, or $0.67 per share.



Aviva Italia Holding SpA announced that it has exercised an option to sell its entire 50 percent shareholding in its joint venture in Italy, Avipop Assicurazioni S.p.A. and its wholly owned subsidiary Avipop Vita S.p.A. to Banco BPM S.p.A.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares recovered from the previous session's losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index added 60.01 points or 1.83 percent to close at 3,331.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 329 points or 1.20 percent at 27,862.523. The Japanese market advanced and the the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index gained 98.84 points or 0.51 percent to settle at 19,452.61. The Australian market closed mixed. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1.6 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 5,743.90, while the broader All Ordinaries Index rose 1.7 points or 0.03 percent to close at 5,803.40.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 16.87 points or 0.33 percent, the German DAX is adding 45.02 points or 0.37 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is increasing 28.06 points or 0.38 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 5.43 points or 0.06 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is adding 0.26 percent.



