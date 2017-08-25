

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Amid mounting concerns over corporate espionage and questionable trade practices by China and its entities within the United States, two influential US lawmakers will hold a hearing into the alarming pattern of theft of scientific trade secrets and other improper activities.



The hearing, 'Wanton Loot: How China Is Stealing Ideas from American Entrepreneurs,' will be held in the campus of Florida State University on August 30 by North Florida Representatives Matt Gaetz and Neal Dunn.



'There are too many signs to ignore the likelihood that the Chinese government is behind blatant acts of thievery of technology and systems designed in the United States,' said Rep. Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican.



Gaetz, who is convening the hearing, said Tallahassee-based company Bing Energy suffered the intellectual property theft of advanced energy technology by Chinese nationals, who then established a separate company in their native country, based on that technology.



Bing's experience will be a high-profile component of the hearing.



'We're going to hear the details so we can fight back to protect our ideas as much as our people, communities, businesses, and borders in the future,' Gaetz said.



The Local investors and company officials are seeking justice through legal channels.



'We in Congress cannot sit by and watch our biggest global competitor try to get an edge by stealing from our creative, inventive and entrepreneurial society to profit from the work being done in the United States,' said Rep. Dunn, a Panama City Republican whose district includes Tallahassee.



It is estimated that intellectual property theft in the form of stolen trade secrets, pirated software, counterfeiting, and other nefarious schemes costs the United States more than $225 billion every year - and China is one of the main offenders. These crimes stifle American entrepreneurs and diminish the country's economic growth.



The public hearing will provide a forum for industry experts and business owners to have a thoughtful discussion about the need to protect America's intellectual property from oversees threats and how this affects both small businesses and major corporations.



