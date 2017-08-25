Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Brinker Reported Better-than-expected Revenue and Earnings Results

Research Desk Line-up: Jamba Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Brinker's total revenues decreased 8.1% to $810.66 million in Q4 FY17 compared to net sales of $881.68 million in Q4 FY16, and the Company's sales fell 8.1% to $785.84 million in the reported quarter compared to Company's sales of $855.36 million in Q4 FY16, primarily attributable to one less operating week in Q4 FY17. Brinker's revenue exceeded analysts' estimates of $801.6 million.

Brinker's operating income, as a percent of total revenues, declined approximately 140 basis points to 9.9% in Q4 FY17 compared to 11.3% for Q4 FY16. The Company's restaurant operating margin, as a percent of company sales, declined approximately 130 basis points to 17.0% in the reported quarter compared to 18.3% for the year ago same period.

On a GAAP basis, Brinker's earnings per diluted share fell 7.3% to $1.02 in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.10 for Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, dropped 12.1% to $1.09 in the reported quarter compared to $1.24 for the year earlier corresponding quarter, but came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $1.05 per share.

Quarterly Operating Performance

During Q4 FY17, Brinker's CHILI'S segment's company sales decreased 8.6% to $682.9 million from $747.3 million in the prior year, primarily due to one less operating week in fiscal 2017 and a decline in comparable restaurant sales. Chili's company-owned comparable restaurant sales in the reported quarter declined 2.2% on a y-o-y basis. Chili's US franchise comparable restaurant sales decreased 0.2% on a y-o-y basis in Q4 FY17.

The MAGGIANO'S division Q4 FY17 company sales fell 4.8% to $102.9 million from $108.1 million in the prior year's same quarter. Maggiano's comparable restaurant sales in the reported quarter grew 0.5% on a y-o-y basis.

The FRANCHISE AND OTHER segment's revenues dropped 5.7% to $24.8 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $26.3 million in Q4 FY16, primarily due to lower digital entertainment revenue from one less operating week and a slight decrease in royalty income from franchisees.

Cash Matters

For FY17, Brinker's cash flows provided by operating activities were $312.9 million and capital expenditures totaled $102.6 million, while free cash flow was $210.3 million. The Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $250 million in share repurchases which brings the total available authority to approximately $365 million

Brinker's Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share on the Company's common stock, representing a 12% increase on a y-o-y basis. The dividend will be payable September 28, 2017, to shareholders of record as of September 08, 2017

Fiscal 2018 Outlook

Brinker is forecasting earnings per diluted share, excluding special items, in the range of $3.25 to $3.35. The Company's revenues are expected to grow approximately 0.5% to 1.5%. Comparable restaurant sales are expected to be flat to up 1.0% and restaurant operating margin is projected to be down approximately 25 to 40 basis points on a y-o-y basis. Brinker's EBITDA is expected to be $420 million to $430 million and free cash flow is estimated to be $205 million to $215 million.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Thursday, August 24, 2017, Brinker's stock price slipped 1.18% to end the day at $31.93. A total volume of 1.27 million shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.26 million shares. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 10.70 and have a dividend yield of 4.76%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $1.59 billion.

