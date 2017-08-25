Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: First Data Corp.'s Adjusted Diluted EPS Increased 14%

Research Desk Line-up: Odyssey Marine Exploration Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on First Data Corp. (NYSE: FDC) ("First Data"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FDC, following the Company's disclosure of its financial results on August 07, 2017, for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The Company's total revenue increased 3% on a y-o-y basis. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Get more of our free earnings reports coverage from other constituents of the Business Services industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on August 09, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017 and also provided an update on operations and plans for 2017. Register for a free membership today, and be among the early birds that get access to our report on Odyssey Marine Exploration when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on FDC; also brushing on OMEX. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FDC

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=OMEX

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended June 30, 2017, First Data's total revenue increased 3% on a y-o-y basis, or 4% on constant currency basis, to $3.03 billion from $2.93 billion in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's total segment revenue increased 3%, or 5% on a constant currency basis, to $1.85 billion from $1.80 billion in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's segment earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 5%, or 7% on a constant currency basis, to $786 million from $746 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, First Data's segment EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points to 42.5% of revenue from 41.5% of revenue in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, First Data's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased 4% to $518 million from $500 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $237 million compared to $238 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, First Data's operating income increased 9% to $469 million from $430 million in the same quarter of last year.

For the reported quarter, First Data's net income increased 22% to $185 million on a y-o-y basis from $152 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's adjusted net income increased 17% to $378 million on a y-o-y basis from $323 million in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 18% to $0.20 on a y-o-y basis from $0.17 in Q2 FY16. During Q2 FY17, First Data's adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% to $0.40 on a y-o-y basis from $0.35 in Q2 FY16.

Segment Details

Global Business Solutions - During Q2 FY17, First Data's Global Business Solutions segment's revenue increased 3%, or 5% on a constant currency basis, to $1.07 billion from $1.04 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBITDA increased 8%, or 9% on a constant currency basis to $483 million from $448 million in Q2 FY16.

Global Financial Solutions - During Q2 FY17, First Data's Global Financial Solutions segment's revenue increased 2%, or 4% on a constant currency basis, to $402 million from $395 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBITDA increased 4%, or 7% on a constant currency basis to $167 million, from $160 million in Q2 FY16.

Network & Security Solutions - During Q2 FY17, First Data's Network & Security Solutions segment's revenue increased 4%, or 4% on a constant currency basis, to $381 million from $66 million in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's EBITDA increased 8%, or 8% on a constant currency basis to $180 million from $166 million in Q2 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on June 30, 2017, First Data's cash and cash equivalents increased 28.1% to $493 million from $385 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's long-term debt was $18.03 billion compared to $18.13 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, First Data's cash provided by operating activities increased 11.1% to $580 million from $522 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's free cash flow was $448 million compared to $308 million in Q2 FY16.

During Q2 FY17, First Data signed an agreement to divest the Baltics business for $85 million.

During Q2 FY17, the Company included some amendments to the receivable financing agreement, increasing the borrowing capacity of the facility from $240 million to $600 million; reducing interest rates from LIBOR plus 200 basis points to LIBOR plus 150 basis points, and extending the termination date from January 2019 to June 2020.

Outlook

For FY17, First Data expects segment revenues to grow at 3% - 5% and segment EBITDA to grow at 5% - 7%.

The Company estimates adjusted diluted EPS to grow 15% and free cash flow to be more than $1 billion for the fiscal year 2017.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, August 24, 2017, First Data's stock was slightly up 0.11%, ending the trading session at $18.16. A total volume of 1.17 million shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price soared 8.94% in the last three months, 11.62% in the past six months, and 37.99% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 27.98% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 30.99 and currently has a market cap of $16.54 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily