Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Envision Healthcare Earnings Beat Analysts' Estimates

Earnings Reviewed

The second quarter of FY17 saw Envision Healthcare generate revenues of $3.02 billion and net revenues of $1.95 billion compared to $859.8 million and $758.5 million in revenues and net revenues, respectively, in Q2 FY16; registering a growth of 251.3% y-o-y in revenues and 156.7% y-o-y in net revenues.

Net earnings attributable to Envision Healthcare's common stockholders were $54.1million in Q2 FY17 compared to $43.8 million in Q2 of FY16; a growth of 23.5% y-o-y.

Envision Healthcare reported net earnings from continued operations of $0.43 per share (EPS) for the second quarter of the current fiscal year compared to $0.82 in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year, and adjusted net earnings from continued operations was $0.85 per diluted share in Q2 FY17 against $1.10 in Q2 FY16.

The Company's EBITDA was $215.7 million for Q2 FY17 compared to $141.4 million for Q2 FY16, and adjusted EBITDA was $253.8 million in Q2 FY17 against $149.2 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The Company beat Wall Street's adjusted EPS estimates of $0.75 for the second quarter of the current fiscal year, but missed net revenues estimates of $1.96 billion.

Segment Information

Envision Healthcare reports two operating segments as continuing operations - Physician Services and Ambulatory Services.

Physician Services - This segment generated revenues of $1.63 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $438.7 million in Q2 FY16; a growth of 271.2%y-o-y. The adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment in Q2 2017 were $193.3 million and 11.9% respectively, against $87.5 million and 19.9%, respectively, in same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Ambulatory Services - This segment generated net revenues of $318.5 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $319.8 in Q2 FY16. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment were $60.5 million and 19%, respectively, for Q2 FY17 compared to $61.7 million and 19.3%, respectively, in Q2 FY16.

Cash Matters

Envision Healthcare generated $280.6 million in net cash flows from operating activities in Q2 FY17 compared to $113.3 million in the same period of the last fiscal year.

The Company used $480.9 million in investing activities for Q2 FY17 compared to an expenditure of $307.2 million in Q2 FY16.

Net cash flows generated by the Company from its financing activities were $421.9 million in Q2 FY17 versus $182.2 million in Q2 FY16.

The Company reported an increase in cash and cash equivalents in Q2 FY17 to the tune of $221.6 million while it had reported a decrease of $11.7 million in the same quarter for the last fiscal year.

The cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2 FY17 available with the Company was $441.3 million compared to $ 74.1 million at the end of the same quarter in the last fiscal year.

Outlook

Envision healthcare revised its 2017 guidance, anticipating net revenues of $7.75 billion to $8.00 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. The Company reduced the top-end of its most recent adjusted EBITDA guidance by $26 million primarily due to lower anticipated emergency medicine volumes than had been previously forecasted. The Company also expects adjusted EPS for 2017 to be in the range of $3.35 to $3.45.

For Q3 of the current fiscal year, Envision Healthcare expects to generate adjusted EBITDA of $266 million to $278 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.87 to $0.93.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, Envision Healthcare's stock closed the trading session at $50.82, slightly down 0.10% from its previous closing price of $50.87. A total volume of 1.11 million shares were exchanged during the session. The stock currently has a market cap of $6.10 billion.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily