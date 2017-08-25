Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Can-Fite Receives Second Milestone Payment From CKD Pharmaceuticals for Namodenoson (CF102) in South Korea

Research Desk Line-up: Atara Biotherapeutics Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) ("Can-Fite"), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CANF. The Company announced on August 23, 2017, that it has received a milestone payment of $500,000 from Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals ("CKD"), which has licensed the exclusive right to distribute Namodenoson (CF102) for the treatment of liver cancer in Korea. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. This is the second payment received by Can-Fite, as part of the Korean distribution agreement with CKD. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Biotechnology industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on August 07, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017 and also reported recent operational highlights. Tune in to our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Atara Biotherapeutics when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on CANF; also brushing on ATRA. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=CANF

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=ATRA

Can-Fite received its first payment of $500,000 from CKD on December 21, 2016, as part of a $3 million distribution deal.

Terms of the Distribution Agreement

Pursuant to the agreement, Can-Fite will supply Namodenoson to CKD, and the latter will bear all costs associated with the development and other related activities. CKD will also be responsible for the regulatory approvals, marketing, sales, and distribution of Namodenoson in Korea.

Can-Fite's Second Distribution Agreement in Korea

This agreement is Can-Fite's second distribution and licensing deal in Korea, where the Company's drug candidate Piclidenoson has been out-licensed to Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical Co. for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

Namodenoson's Clinical Development Advancing in Liver Cancer Treatment

Dr. Pnina Fishman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Can-Fite, expressed her pleasure to work with CKD in Korea to advance Namodenoson. She mentioned that Namodenoson's clinical development in the treatment of liver cancer is advancing, and has been marked by Can-Fite's recent completion of patient enrollment in the US, Europe, and Israel in the Phase-II study of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma with underlying Child-Pugh Class B cirrhosis.

Can-Fite Signed Distribution Deal for Namodenoson in South Korea in October 2016

As per the press release, on October 25, 2016, Can-Fite signed a distribution agreement with CKD for the exclusive right to distribute Namodenoson CF102 for the treatment of liver cancer in South Korea, for up to $3,000,000 in upfront and milestone payments, plus a percentage rate of royalties on net sales in the low twenties. The distribution agreement further provided that Can-Fite would deliver finished product to CKD and granted CKD a right of first refusal to distribute CF102 for other indications for which Can-Fite developed CF102.

About Namodenoson (CF102)

Namodenoson (CF102) is an oral small molecule drug possessing potent anti-cancer effect. The safety of CF102 has been demonstrated in preclinical studies, Phase-I clinical study, and is being evaluated in Phase-II trials for two indications: (1) as a second-line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma, and (2) as a treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Can-Fite has received Orphan Drug Designation for Namodenoson in Europe and the US, as well as Fast Track Status in the US as a second-line treatment for hepatocellular carcinoma.

About Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd

Can-Fite is an Israeli biopharmaceutical Company with fully integrated pharmaceutical discovery and clinical development capabilities. The Company has an advanced pipeline of proprietary compounds in phase-2 and -3 clinical development stage, which address autoimmune-inflammatory and cancer diseases. The Company's lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson, is scheduled to enter Phase-III trials in 2017 for two indications: rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

About Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp.

CKD is engaged in the development and manufacturing of high value-added products through trend-leading R&D based on world-class fermentation, synthesis, and life science technologies. The Company offers prescription drugs for anti-hypertension, anti-hyperlipidemia, anti-diabetics, anticancer, and immunosuppressant; health supplements; and healthy beverage products. The Company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, August 24, 2017, Can-Fite BioPharma's stock closed the trading session at $1.65, jumping 5.10% from its previous closing price of $1.57. A total volume of 53.22 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 27.72 thousand shares. The stock currently has a market cap of $51.16 million.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily