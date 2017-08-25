WILDWOOD, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- eFUEL EFN CORPORATION (OTC: EFLN) is a holding corporation with five business divisions: 1. Solar and Wind Energy Division. 2. Real Estate, Agricultural Land Division. 3. Investment Divisions. 4. Retail, Hospitality Division. 5. Plans and Construction Division announced that the company, Stefanovic Family, has elected to hold 1,600,000,000 (one billion and six hundred million) restricted shares of Common Stock at the fixed price of $1.00 per share. EFLN would like to continue to increase the value of the company by buying from the market and restricting (by holding) these shares. This means the company cannot sell any shares until the price of our common stock is $1.00. By doing this, it will help increase our credibility, and allow us to borrow additional funds to invest back into the company. The company share structure not changing. EFLN has 2,500,000,000 common shares, 1,000,000,000 Prefer "A" shares and 35,000,000 Prefer "B" shares with voting right according to company BY-LAWS.

The company has large assets, and plan to grow balance sheet and net income statement with seals and direct investment into company by prospective investors. The company received finances and working to extend company business plan. eFUEL EFN CORPORATION purchase property and liability insurance on corporation assets and company liability. The company has negotiated partner sheep with Atlantic Surveyors and Mappers LLC., on potential $16,000.000 project. The company will pay all Real Estate Tax on properties.

The fixed conversion price of $1.00 per share represents a significant premium of 10,000 % to the Company's latest closing bid price of $ 0.001 prior to the shareholding notice by the Stefanovic family.

The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Slavoljub Stefanovic, states, "We are making tremendous progress with the company. I remain fully confident with the long term growth of company. I am not worried with the day to day, or short term fluctuations of the stock price." Mr. Stefanovic continues, "I have managed a very large fund called EURO-AMERICAN FINANCE NETVORK, INC., so I understand that it takes hard work and dedication, to make a company prosperous. Investors and shareholders will begin to notice the potential this company offers."

