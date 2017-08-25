Global Geosynthetics Market to 2021

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Geosynthetics Market 2016-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market for geosynthetics is mainly driven by the large-scale government-funded capital projects and increasing applications in the construction industry. Geosynthetics are increasingly gaining prominence in the economic and environmental development of a country. Due to their durability, eco-friendly nature and cost-effective engineering solutions of structure and reduced environmental impact, maintenance and repair expenses, they are used widely across various end-use sectors.

The market is estimated to grow strong due to the robust infrastructure development projects in the emerging economies and the growing use of geosynthetics in the construction sector over the forecast period. Also, the growing waste management applications, rising construction activities' spending, and the governments' stringent building codes and environmental regulations are expected to propel the demand for the global geosynthetics market over the forecast period.

The global geosynthetics market can be categorized by type, application and material. By type, geosynthetics are segmented into geotextiles, geomembranes, geogrids, geofoams, geonets and others.



Opportunities & Market Players



The growing demand for the green roof and green wall constructions is anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities to the global geosynthetics market. Some of the major companies dominating the market are:

ADS Incorporated

AFITEX-TEXEL Geosynthetics

AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH

AMCOL International

Belton Industries Incorporated

Bridgestone Corporation

Dow Chemical Company



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Investments in the Infrastructure Development Projects in Emerging Economies

4.1.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Environmental Protection and Soil Erosion

4.1.3 Rise in Mining Activities in the Energy Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Inadequate Legislations Mandating Geosynthetics Application

4.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roof and Green Wall Construction



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Geotextiles

5.1.2 Geomembranes

5.1.3 Geogrids

5.1.4 Geofoams

5.1.5 Geonets

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Road & Pavements

5.2.2 Railroads

5.2.3 Drainage Systems

5.2.4 Containment & Waste Water

5.2.5 Soil Reinforcement & Erosion

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Material

5.3.1 Polypropylene

5.3.2 Polyethylene

5.3.3 Polyester

5.3.4 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players



8. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments)



ACE Geosynthetics

ACH Foam Technologies

Agru America Inc.

Belton Industries Inc

Bonar

Carthage Mills

Cetco Lining Technologies

Contech Engineered Solutions LLC

DuPont

Fiberweb

GSE Environmental

GTM Geosynthetics & Solutions

Glen Raven Incorporated

Hanes Geo Components (Leggett & Platt Inc.)

Huesker Synthetic GMBH

Kaytech Engineered Products

Low & Bonar PLC

Minerals Technologies Inc.

NAUE GMBH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri SpA

Presto Geosystems

Propex

SKAPS Industries

Solmax International Incorporated

Strata Systems Inc.

TMP Geosynthetics

TenCate

Tenax Group

Tensar Corporation (Castle Harlan Inc.)

Corporation (Castle Harlan Inc.) Tessilbrenta S.r.l. a socio unico

