Global Geosynthetics Market to 2021

The market for geosynthetics is mainly driven by the large-scale government-funded capital projects and increasing applications in the construction industry. Geosynthetics are increasingly gaining prominence in the economic and environmental development of a country. Due to their durability, eco-friendly nature and cost-effective engineering solutions of structure and reduced environmental impact, maintenance and repair expenses, they are used widely across various end-use sectors.
The market is estimated to grow strong due to the robust infrastructure development projects in the emerging economies and the growing use of geosynthetics in the construction sector over the forecast period. Also, the growing waste management applications, rising construction activities' spending, and the governments' stringent building codes and environmental regulations are expected to propel the demand for the global geosynthetics market over the forecast period.
The global geosynthetics market can be categorized by type, application and material. By type, geosynthetics are segmented into geotextiles, geomembranes, geogrids, geofoams, geonets and others.
Opportunities & Market Players
The growing demand for the green roof and green wall constructions is anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities to the global geosynthetics market. Some of the major companies dominating the market are:
- ADS Incorporated
- AFITEX-TEXEL Geosynthetics
- AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH
- AMCOL International
- Belton Industries Incorporated
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Investments in the Infrastructure Development Projects in Emerging Economies
4.1.2 Growing Concerns Regarding Environmental Protection and Soil Erosion
4.1.3 Rise in Mining Activities in the Energy Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Inadequate Legislations Mandating Geosynthetics Application
4.2.2 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roof and Green Wall Construction
5. Market Segmentation and Analysis
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Geotextiles
5.1.2 Geomembranes
5.1.3 Geogrids
5.1.4 Geofoams
5.1.5 Geonets
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Road & Pavements
5.2.2 Railroads
5.2.3 Drainage Systems
5.2.4 Containment & Waste Water
5.2.5 Soil Reinforcement & Erosion
5.2.6 Others
5.3 By Material
5.3.1 Polypropylene
5.3.2 Polyethylene
5.3.3 Polyester
5.3.4 Others
6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
7.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
7.3 Market Share Analysis
7.4 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
8. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, Financials, Recent Developments)
- ACE Geosynthetics
- ACH Foam Technologies
- Agru America Inc.
- Belton Industries Inc
- Bonar
- Carthage Mills
- Cetco Lining Technologies
- Contech Engineered Solutions LLC
- DuPont
- Fiberweb
- GSE Environmental
- GTM Geosynthetics & Solutions
- Glen Raven Incorporated
- Hanes Geo Components (Leggett & Platt Inc.)
- Huesker Synthetic GMBH
- Kaytech Engineered Products
- Low & Bonar PLC
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- NAUE GMBH & Co. KG
- Officine Maccaferri SpA
- Presto Geosystems
- Propex
- SKAPS Industries
- Solmax International Incorporated
- Strata Systems Inc.
- TMP Geosynthetics
- TenCate
- Tenax Group
- Tensar Corporation (Castle Harlan Inc.)
- Tessilbrenta S.r.l. a socio unico
