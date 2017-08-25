Following requests from market participants, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement a set of enhancements to the current Top Of Book Order (TOP).



TOP is an optional Order condition. The aim of the functionality is to offer an Order type that result in narrower spreads or more volume on the current best price level. The Order needs to fulfill certain criteria in order to be accepted as a TOP Order.



Following the enhancements, Members may opt in on UserID level to let the TOP Order to be converted to a regular Limit Order, in the case the TOP Order fail to improve the spread.



Protocol specifications



There are no changes to protocol specifications. INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information web site.



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of September 18, 2017 and changes will be available before the effective date.



Time Schedule



-- INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 - August 30, 2017 -- INET MiFID II Test - August 30, 2017 -- INET Production - September 18, 2017



Testing access



Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4 and INET MiFID II Test environments.



Questions and feedback



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact Anders Green, +46 8 405 67 52, anders.green@nasdaq.com.



Support and configuration



For technical questions and configuration, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic



Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642994