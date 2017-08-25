One of the world's leading climate experts says Australia needs to aim for 100 per cent renewables within two decades as part of its efforts to meet climate targets, and it stands to reap enormous economic - and environmental - benefits if it does.

Bill Hare, a Perth-based climate scientist and director of research group Climate Analytics, says there is renewed pressure for the world to act to cap average global warming at 1.5°C given the increasing evidence of extreme weather events, heat-waves, coral bleaching and other impacts.

Despite the Paris agreement to keep average global warming "well below" 2°C, and possibly to 1.5°C, the world is heading towards a minimum rise of 2.8°C, and the carbon "budget" to meet more ambitious targets is rapidly depleting.

Australia is also increasing its emissions, with the electricity sector recently reversing course after the scrapping of the carbon price.

One way to address this was to develop a strategy to move towards a 100% renewable energy system by the 2030s, and a long term plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the 2040s. Australia, Hare says, is well placed to lead the world, because of its excellent natural resources.

It could use surplus renewable energy for generating energy carriers and duplicate the LNG industry - but with clean fuels - and the mining and metals industry would benefit from meeting growing demand for high tech metals in a 1.5°C world.

"There is no fundamental technological limit to renewable energy integration to existing energy system," says Hare, who delivered a major lecture, The Keith Roby Memorial Lecture at Murdoch University, in Perth this week.

His comments come on the same day as a 27-strong team from Stanford University, led by Mark Jacobsen, released an updated plan on how 139 countries, including Australia, could reach 100% renewables based around wind, solar, storage and hydro.

The group has developed roadmaps, including for Australia, on how to reach an average 80% renewable energy by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050.

