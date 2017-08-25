SHOP Stock: Sometimes Waiting is Better Than ChasingMy rock star top pick for 2017 continues to outperform. Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) stock is up 147.87% year-to-date, and this stellar number is being generated as SHOP stock is currently forging a new all-time high. It is safe to say that Shopify stock is doing justice to its "rock star" label.I am focusing on this investment once again because I want to outline a number of indicators that I am currently watching, and their implications.The indications I am referring to are within.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...