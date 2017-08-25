sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Doriemus PLC - Board change

25 August 2017

Doriemus PLC ("Doriemus" or "the Company")
Board change

The Company announces that Grant Roberts, a Non-Executive director, has resigned from the Board of Doriemus due to increasing demands from his other business commitments.

David Lenigas, Doriemus Executive Chairman, commented:

"Grant has made a valuable contribution to Doriemus's business throughout his tenure, and we wish him success for the future with his other business ventures. On behalf of the Board and all the team, I would like to thank Grant for his contribution to the Company and the Company's assets in the south of England.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For additional information, please contact:

Doriemus plc
+44 (0) 20 7440 0640
David Lenigas

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Adviser
Guy Miller/Fungai Ndoro

Optiva Securities Limited
+44 (0) 20 3137 1902
Broker
Christian Dennis/Jeremy King

Squarel Consulting
+44 (0) 20 7929 5599
Public Relations
David Bick


© 2017 PR Newswire