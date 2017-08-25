Doriemus PLC - Board change

25 August 2017

Doriemus PLC ("Doriemus" or "the Company")

Board change

The Company announces that Grant Roberts, a Non-Executive director, has resigned from the Board of Doriemus due to increasing demands from his other business commitments.

David Lenigas, Doriemus Executive Chairman, commented:

"Grant has made a valuable contribution to Doriemus's business throughout his tenure, and we wish him success for the future with his other business ventures. On behalf of the Board and all the team, I would like to thank Grant for his contribution to the Company and the Company's assets in the south of England.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For additional information, please contact:

Doriemus plc

+44 (0) 20 7440 0640

David Lenigas

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Corporate Adviser

Guy Miller/Fungai Ndoro

Optiva Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 3137 1902

Broker

Christian Dennis/Jeremy King

Squarel Consulting

+44 (0) 20 7929 5599

Public Relations

David Bick