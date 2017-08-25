JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- Clasado Biosciences, the international biotechnology company and global leader in the research of gut mediated wellness solutions, today announced that it will be showcasing Bimuno, its patented pioneering food supplement, at SupplySide West. The annual event is the industry's gathering point where the science and strategy of food development combine to help identify the products that will grow the global functional food economy.

SupplySide West 2017 takes place at the Mandalay Bay Conference Center in Las Vegas from September 25-29 and provides the perfect platform for Clasado Biosciences to present its Bimuno supplement to more than 15,000 ingredient buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care and sports nutrition industries.

Bimuno naturally feeds and stimulates the growth and activity of preferred bacteria in the gut. It differs significantly from most probiotics as it's unaffected as it passes through the acid of the stomach, it's impervious to digestive enzymes as well as exposure to oxygen and heat, therefore reaching the lower gut intact for maximum nutritional impact. Unlike the majority of supplements, it has been subjected to a rigorous series of human clinical trials. These have demonstrated a positive impact on gut microbiota, digestive comfort, metabolism and the immune system including the control of inflammation in the body. Containing a unique active ingredient developed in conjunction with the University of Reading, United Kingdom and other globally recognized research institutes, Bimuno can be added to any food, drink or existing supplement to improve gut health.

Clasado Biosciences CEO Graham Waters commented: "In Bimuno we have a truly unique, innovative and patent-protected product to present at SupplySide West. Our understanding of the importance and impact of gut health is growing. We now know that the digestive system doesn't just digest food but it regulates the immune system, influences the metabolism, controls inflammation in the body and can even affect mental health. In Bimuno we have an offering that is clinically proven to offer a wide range of health benefits thanks to it increasing the levels of friendly gut bacteria. This is a game changer."

Clasado will be located at RR170 in the Expo Hall of Mandalay Bay Conference Center. For information about SupplySide West visit: https://west.supplysideshow.com/en/home.html

About Clasado Biosciences

Clasado is the manufacturer and supplier of the unique patent protected transgalactooligosaccharide called Bimuno, which exhibits a range of clinically proven health benefits in the areas of digestive and immune health. Clasado is committed to discovering, developing and harnessing the latest ground-breaking prebiotic technology, providing clinically proven solutions which improve and enrich the quality of people's lives.

Bimuno is the result of intensive research & development dating back to 2000 and conducted in collaboration with the University of Reading's Food Microbial Sciences Unit and other globally recognized research institutes.

