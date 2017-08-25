The "Commercial Vehicle Market in Russia Results of 2016, Trends and Prospects" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The marketing report Commercial Vehicle Market in Russia Results of 2016, Trends and Prospects, is introduced for your consideration, prepared by an analytic agency. In this report, commercial vehicle market is traditionally subdivided into segments: light commercial vehicles (LCV), trucks and buses (BUS).
Besides structure of the Russian market the report includes statistics of LCV, truck and bus sales in Europe. Forecast of the market development during the nearest years is included as separate pages. The significant part of the research comprises profiles of major commercial vehicle market participants in our country.
Each profile also contains detailed model structure of vehicle sales including statistics by years and months. In 2016 commercial vehicle market in Russia came up to 156,500 vehicles, that is 2.6% more than a year ago. About 60% of the total market belongs to LCV with almost 92,800 vehicles (+0.2%). Heavy trucks generate 23% of the market or 36,000 vehicles (+11.4%). The share of CVs is 11% of the market or 7,300 vehicles (- 8%). Other 6.6% of the sales come from buses (10,400 vehicles; +15.4%).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)
2. Trucks (CV and HCV)
3. Medium-Duty Trucks (CV)
4. Heavy-Duty Trucks (HCV)
5. Buses (BUS)
6. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zvns65/commercial
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005248/en/
