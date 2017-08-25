Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2010-2017 - Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Biomarker Partnering 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.
Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:
- Trends in biomarker dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Analysis of biomarker deal structure
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Case studies of real-life biomarker deals
- Access to biomarker contract documents
- The leading biomarker deals by value since 2010
- Most active biomarker dealmakers since 2010
- The leading biomarker partnering resources
Available contracts are listed by:
- Company A-Z
- Headline value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Specific therapy target
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Biomarker dealmaking
Chapter 3 - Leading Biomarker deals
Chapter 4 - Most active Biomarker dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nxh4k/global_biomarker
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716