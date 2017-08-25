Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report 2010-2017 - Access to Headline, Upfront, Milestone and Royalty Data

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2017: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Biomarker Partnering 2010-2017 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the biomarker partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Biomarker partnering deals and also includes software technologies. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1,000 online deals records of actual biomarker deals as disclosed by the deal parties are included towards the end of the report in a directory format that is easy to reference. Each deal links via Weblink to an online version and all these deals are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy and technology focus. In addition the report includes actual contract documents where available as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their deal partners.



Biomarker Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:



Trends in biomarker dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of biomarker deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life biomarker deals

Access to biomarker contract documents

The leading biomarker deals by value since 2010

Most active biomarker dealmakers since 2010

The leading biomarker partnering resources

Available contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Biomarker dealmaking



Chapter 3 - Leading Biomarker deals



Chapter 4 - Most active Biomarker dealmakers



Chapter 5 - Biomarker contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Biomarker dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2nxh4k/global_biomarker

