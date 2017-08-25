

OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC



25 August 2017



Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 2,416,834 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 93.2p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim dividend for the half year ended 30 April 2017 of 2p per share payable on 25 August 2017.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 4 September 2017.



Mrs Jane O'Riordan, a director of the Company, was allotted 352 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of 93.2p and her total holdings and those of the persons closely associated with her are now 56,267, representing less than 0.1% of the Company's issued Ordinary share capital.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 450,090,601 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



