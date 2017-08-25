SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 25, 2017) - Investors are watching closely for Q2 results due out next week for this commercial solar energy provider that continues to grow with large projects in Canada and the U.S.

Included in this article is: UGE International Ltd.(TSX VENTURE: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF)

UGE International Ltd. has been growing rapidly. The company was awarded in June the largest contract in its history to engineer and build 15 new solar systems with Peterborough Utilities in Peterborough, Ontario, located about 1.5 hours from Toronto. According to UGE, the company was selected through a competitive process to "provide all engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning services on the projects based on UGE's extensive experience, having successfully completed more 500 kW ground-mounted FIT projects than any other company in Ontario."

According to UGE, under the Province of Ontario's feed-in tariff (FIT) program, "customers install solar components and sell the energy back to the government of Ontario, which purchases the energy at a premium."

Continue reading this article: Q2 Results Eagerly Awaited for Commercial Solar Energy Provider

About Streetwise Reports -- The Energy Report

The Energy Report shares investment ideas for the oil & gas, renewable and alternative energy industries. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: Q2 Results Eagerly Awaited for Commercial Solar Energy Provider

For more information, contact:

Carrie Beal Amaro

Associate Publisher

Email contact

