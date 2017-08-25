

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting a sharp jump in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a sharp pullback in durable goods orders in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 6.8 percent in July after surging up by 6.4 percent in June. Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 6.0 percent.



Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders increased by 0.5 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 in June. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.4 percent.



