Nasdaq Stockholm AB har fattat beslut om att stoppa handeln för aktierna i Hufvudstaden AB:s C-aktier (HUFV C, ISIN-kod SE0000170383, orderbok ID 000821 från klockan 14:46 tills vidare med hänvisning till 22 kap. 1 § p. 5 lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden.



Finansinspektionen har underrättats om handelsstoppet och har i enlighet med 22 kap. 2 § lagen (2007:528) om värdepappersmarknaden beslutat att det ska bestå tills vidare.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to halt the trading in the shares of Hufvudstaden AB:s class C shares (HUFV C ISIN code SE0000170383, order book ID 000821) with effect from 14:46 CEST until further notice in accordance with Chapter 22, Section 1, Item 5 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528).



The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified and in accordance with Chapter 22, section 2 of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528) decided that this trading halt shall remain until further notice.



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Karin Ydén eller Emelie Thordewall på telefon 08-405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.