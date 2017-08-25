

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning ahead of key speeches from central bankers at the Jackson Hole Federal Reserve symposium.



Gold was up 30 cents at $1293 an ounce, holding recent gains.the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a sharp pullback in durable goods orders in the month of July.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 6.8 percent in July after surging up by 6.4 percent in June. Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 6.0 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX