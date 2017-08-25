

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Friday morning ahead of the weekly U.S. rig count.



Baker Hughes will release its rig count data this afternoon.



The number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil fell by 5 to 763 rigs last week.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 20 cents at $47.65 a barrel.



The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 6.8 percent in July after surging up by 6.4 percent in June. Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 6.0 percent.



