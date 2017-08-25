RENO, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/25/17 -- On the Move Systems (OTC PINK: OMVS) is pleased to announce that Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD - www.roboticassistancedevices.com) has entered into an agreement with Romeo Power to outfit the SMP Robotics S5 Security Guard Robot with Romeo's lithium-ion energy solution. RAD will exclusively use Romeo's power solution and similarly Romeo will only supply RAD as their exclusive security robot partner. The addition of Romeo's battery packs to the RAD robotics solution delivers 12 hours of continuous operation regardless of terrain or climate. Romeo Power's advanced battery packs also allows four continuous years of use without replacement.

"This advanced battery from Romeo allows our autonomous security robot to patrol for longer periods of time, increasing its efficiency and operational success. As we gear up to deploy more advanced robotic solutions to the market, the battery life and power will be a critical feature we can offer to end users," said Steve Reinharz, President and Founder, RAD. "Additionally, Romeo Power is an ideal technology partner as it leads the charge in developing power solutions that drives today's modern technology deployments."

As part of the company's alliance, Romeo Power will deploy two S5 autonomous security guard robots at its Vernon, Calif., headquarters, to patrol its 113,000-square-foot manufacturing facility and the surrounding property.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to leverage RAD robotics to help increase safety, enhance productivity and control access to our facility," said Michael Patterson, CEO and Founder, Romeo Power. "Furthermore, our partnership with RAD will allow us to further refine the lithium-ion battery for use within the artificial intelligence market, which is expanding at a rapid rate."

Romeo Power, founded by engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Samsung, and Amazon, focuses on battery pack innovation, safety and reliability for manned and unmanned vehicles, and personal power products.

RAD has commenced to deploy robots to end users. To date RAD has commitments for 62 robots for total contract values of approximately $6 million. OMVS has successfully completed its due diligence process on RAD as part of the binding LOI that was entered into on May 10th, 2017 for the purchase of 100% of RAD by OMVS. It is anticipated that the acquisition will close before August 31, 2017.

RAD currently has signed agreements for 2 POC's with major companies.

RAD currently has a sales pipeline of over 50 Fortune 500 companies and over 25 qualified dealers and distributors that have a combined customer base of more than 35,000 end user corporations.

