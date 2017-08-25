Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with Özkent Girisim Gayrimenkul Yatirim ve Ticaret A.S. for a Hyatt Centric hotel in Bodrum, Turkey. Hyatt Centric Yalikavak Bodrum will be managed by Access Tourism and Hotel Investment Consultancy Ltd. Expected to open in mid-2019, Hyatt Centric Yalikavak Bodrum will mark the fifth Hyatt-branded hotel in Turkey, joining Park Hyatt Istanbul Macka Palas, Grand Hyatt Istanbul, Hyatt Regency Istanbul Ataköy, Hyatt Centric Levent Istanbul, and Hyatt House Gebze, which is slated to open in September 2017.

As the first Hyatt Centric resort in Turkey, Hyatt Centric Yalikavak Bodrum will boast an unbeatable location designed to be a launch pad for sightseeing, tasting and experiencing everything that the Bodrum Peninsula has to offer. Often referred to as the "St. Tropez of Turkey," the Bodrum Peninsula is one of the most popular and upscale destinations on the Turkish Riviera. The hotel will be just minutes from the famous five-gold-anchor marina Palmarina Bodrum, which offers a number of gourmet restaurants, an open-air shopping mall and entertainment venues. Hyatt Centric Yalikavak Bodrum will be easily accessible from Milas-Bodrum Airport, which offers both national and international direct flights.

Guests will enjoy premium views of Turkey's southwest coast from the hotel's 77 guestrooms with private gardens and balconies. The hotel's five food and beverage venues, which will offer both locally and internationally inspired cuisine, will capture the culinary spirit of Turkey. Hyatt Centric Yalikavak Bodrum will also offer a spa, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools and will be located in close proximity to an eclectic beach club. The hotel's expansive outdoor space and more than 5,850 square feet (544 square meters) of conference and events space will make for the perfect destination for weddings and events.

"Today's announcement allows us to build upon the momentum of the Hyatt Centric brand in Europe. The brand is designed for millennial-minded guests who see themselves as savvy-explorers and we look forward to the brand's continued growth throughout the region," said Peter Norman, senior vice president, acquisition and development, Europe, Africa, Middle East and South West Asia for Hyatt.

"We are very excited to announce ÖZKENT's collaboration with Hyatt to open Hyatt Centric Yalikavak Bodrum, the first Hyatt Centric beach resort in Europe, which will offer high-end vacation experiences in one of the most prime bays of Bodrum," said VARYAP's Chief Executive Officer Erdinç Varlibas. "With its modern Mediterranean design, artistic landscape, top seafront location and variety of offerings, Hyatt Centric Yalikavak Bodrum will quickly become one of the most sought-after hotels in the area. We look forward to continuing this a strong relationship with Hyatt in the upcoming years."

Launched in 2015, the Hyatt Centric brand includes 16 hotels in Chicago, Houston, New York City, New Orleans, Waikiki, Hawaii, Arlington, Virginia, Park City, Utah, Miami, Key West, Long Beach, Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Guatemala City, and even more in the pipeline with previously announced hotels planned for Barbados, Doha, Dubai, Madrid, French Alps, Ginza Tokyo, Peru and Santiago.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

The Hyatt Centric Experience

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought-after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't, including Beekind's environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and salon-grade blowdryers. A team of colleagues is always available to recommend local hidden gems to launch guests' discovery of the destination. For more information please visit hyattcentric.com. Follow @HyattCentric on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with HyattCentricExplorer.

About VARYAP

VARYAP was founded in 1975 as a land estate development, construction and contractorship company, and has been putting its signature touch on some of the most notable projects of Turkey. In each project VARYAP has brought to life, maintainability, individuality and innovativeness have always been on the foreground. As a sector leader in the field of land estate development with its innovative vision, VARYAP has brought to life projects like Varyap Plaza Business Mall in one of Istanbul's fastest growing neighborhoods, Pendik, Uphill Court Atasehir and Uphill Court Bahçesehir, Turkey's first LEED registered green residence project. In partnership with Emlak Konut GYO, Varyap Meridian created Metropol Istanbul, one of world's largest co-ed projects. VARYAP has significant experience in contract projects as well as land estate development and has signed many important projects in Turkey such as Trabzon Municipality Service Building, Europe's largest palace of justice in Istanbul, Çaglayan, Istanbul Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, Türk Telekom Arena and Ankara State Council building. With over a 1.000 employees working under the company and employing another 10.000 from the ranks of solution partners and sub-contractors, VARYAP is a thriving company, developing some of the most innovative and successful real estate projects in Turkey.

About Access Tourism and Hotel Investment Consultancy Ltd.

Access Tourism and Hotel Investment Consultancy Ltd. is an Istanbul-based leading multifaceted hospitality company specializing in Development services, third party management and hotel asset management. Access specializes in concept development, feasibility studies, development management, contract negotiations, revenue management and FF&E procurement. It also offers la carte advisory services in various disciplines including sales revenue management, FF&E procurement management, training and human resources as well as hotel pre-opening services. Access HDC is currently asset managing, third party managing and developing 25 projects in Turkey, South East Europe, CIS, Middle East and Africa, working with major international hotel brands. Over the next three years, Access HDC has plans to grow the hotel managed portfolio to 10 properties. For more information, please visit www.access.com.tr.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of June 30, 2017 the Company's portfolio included 731 properties in 56 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Andaz®, Hyatt Centric®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt™ Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®,Hyatt Ziva™Hyatt Zilara™ and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; levels of spending in business and leisure segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170825005039/en/

Contacts:

Hyatt

Glennie Janssen

+1 312 780 6120

glennie.janssen@hyatt.com

or

Hyatt - Europe, Africa and the Middle East

Simone Loretan

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com