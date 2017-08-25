Global Floor Safety Products Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2021 - Strong Demand for Anti-fatigue Mats From Manufacturing Sector

DUBLIN, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Floor Safety Products Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global floor safety products market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Floor Safety Products Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of multiple safety features in safety mats. One of the significant trends in the floor safety products market is safety mats incorporated with multiple safety features. Vendors seek to enhance productivity, improve cleanliness and appearance, and reduce the possibility of back and neck injuries. These safety mats have anti-slip, chemical resistance, antimicrobial, oil and grease resistance, and aesthetically appealing characteristics.

According to the report, one driver in the market is strong demand for anti-fatigue mats from manufacturing sector. The manufacturing sector will be responsible for strong demand for floor mats as the industry is prone to several hazards with regard to the work environment and the health of workers. The market will be driven by the growth of various manufacturing industries. The workers in the manufacturing sector have longer working hours that lead to fatigue and exhaustion. In addition, working for long hours in the standing position leads to swelling in limbs, lower back pain, muscular fatigue, and other health problems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lack of awareness leading to incorrect selection of safety mats. One of the crucial criteria for selecting safety mats is the balance of shock absorption and resilience, and the provision of energized response to the users. Since safety mats are designed for a wide range of end-users such as the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, selecting the appropriate mat forms an integral part of the work environment. Since safety mats are designed for a wide range of tasks such as welding, heavy lifting, and inspection in warehouses, the improper selection of floor mats can lead to frequent replacements and lead to additional costs for their cleaning and maintenance.

Key vendors

3M

Emedco

Jessup Manufacturing Company

Safety Grip Solutions

Other prominent vendors

American Mat & Rubber Products

Wearwell

Heskins

INCOM Manufacturing Group

No Skidding Products

Notrax

Safe Tread

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qm9stb/global_floor

