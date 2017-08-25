Runecast Analyzer 1.6 Delivers Further Automation, VMware Integration and Security Compliance

LONDON, August 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Runecast, a leading provider of predictive analytics for VMware® vSphere® environments, today announced the availability of version 1.6 of Runecast Analyzer. Runecast Analyzer 1.6 will be showcased on Runecast booth number 832 at VMworld, Las Vegas, Mandalay Bay Hotel and Convention Center, August 27-31.

Runecast Analyzer is a proactive VMware vSphere management solution that installs as an OVA format virtual appliance. It combines the current VMware Knowledge Base articles and Runecast expertise to analyze the virtual infrastructure and expose potential issues and best practice violations, before they cause major outages.

Version 1.6 delivers the following new enhancements:

REST API : Allows users to programmatically pull Runecast analysis results. This enables integration with other monitoring and alerting software; it also allows custom actions to be written based on the data reported by Runecast. The new API also fully automates the deployment and configuration of Runecast Analyzer.





: Allows users to programmatically pull Runecast analysis results. This enables integration with other monitoring and alerting software; it also allows custom actions to be written based on the data reported by Runecast. The new API also fully automates the deployment and configuration of Runecast Analyzer. vSphere Web Client plugin : Leveraging the newly released Runecast API, users can easily install a vSphere Web client plugin which will allow them to see the results of Runecast Analyzer in the vSphere Web client, without opening the Runecast Analyzer GUI. It will display issues (Knowledge Base, Best Practices, Security Hardening Guide) for each of the inventory item when explored and easily integrates with companies' VMware management stack.





: Leveraging the newly released Runecast API, users can easily install a vSphere Web client plugin which will allow them to see the results of Runecast Analyzer in the vSphere Web client, without opening the Runecast Analyzer GUI. It will display issues (Knowledge Base, Best Practices, Security Hardening Guide) for each of the inventory item when explored and easily integrates with companies' VMware management stack. Security compliance - STIG: Implementation of the DISA STIG (Defense Information Systems Agency - Security Technical Implementation Guide), allows users to analyze their environment against these standards. It was a feature requested by US Defense Agencies.

"We continue to deliver innovation based upon customer - and VMware - requests and suggestions," commented Stanimir Markov, CEO and co-founder of Runecast. "Version 1.6 of Runecast Analyzer takes us deeper into the VMware ecosystem and management stack and expands the usability of our solution into new markets, such as US Defense agencies."

All existing customers will be able to seamlessly upgrade. If the Runecast Analyzer appliance is configured to download the latest update, the upgrade will be automatic. In the case where the appliance is configured for manual updates, customers will have the option of manually triggering the update or performing an offline update where the ISO update file can be downloaded and then copied over into a more secure environment where the Runecast Analyzer appliance resides.

A free trial of Runecast Analyzer can be downloaded at https://www.runecast.biz/register

About Runecast

Runecast is an innovative provider of actionable predictive analytics for VMware vSphere environments. Runecast Analyzer provides software-defined expertise to mitigate service outages, increase security and compliance and reduce time in troubleshooting. Runecast Analyzer is deployed in VMware environments across the globe within enterprise and SME customers. For more information visit www.runecast.biz.

Media Contact

Jane Rimmer

Runecast

+44-7710-633488

jane.rimmer@runecast.biz